Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit a tree and overturned.(SteveDF via Canva | File image)
By WSAZ staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a tree.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 19-year-old female deceased and pinned by a vehicle near a home Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the woman died after her Hyundai Elantra began rolling down a steep residential driveway, striking a tree and overturning.

Investigators identified the driver as Elizabeth O’Leary. They said she appeared to be partially inside the vehicle while holding the steering wheel which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway.

The vehicle hit a tree and pinned the 19-year-old, causing fatal trauma before going over a hillside.

The sheriff’s office reported that investigators also found O’Leary’s vehicle was in drive without a parking brake set.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
GBI: Man charged with murder in connection to Dawson shooting death
The traffic accident was on Highway 280 West near Rockhill.
Car crash injures 7 in Sumter Co.
Bj's Country Buffet has been serving food for around 21 years (Source: WALB)
Local restaurant owner shares what it takes to own a successful eatery in Albany
Police say they verified that the victim was shot in the left arm and left side of his back.
Report: Albany man injured during drive-by shooting
Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home.
Americus mother and 3 kids gifted new home

Latest News

FILE - Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, St....
US charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians in election discord case
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
Albany State University will use funds to upgrade the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre.
Albany State secures $80K Home Depot grant for 3rd consecutive year