Traffic accident results in detours on Highway 280 in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Traffic on Highway 280 near Rockhill is being diverted due to a traffic accident.

Crews are currently working on cleaning up the scene. Three people were injured, according to authorities.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted from Howard Johnson Road to McMath Mill Road.

Westbound traffic towards Plains is being diverted from McMath Mill Road to Howard Johnson Road.

Southbound traffic towards 49 South will be open.

