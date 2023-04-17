Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Traffic accident results in detours on Highway 280 in Sumter Co.

The traffic accident was on Highway 280 West near Rockhill.
The traffic accident was on Highway 280 West near Rockhill.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Traffic on Highway 280 near Rockhill is being diverted due to a traffic accident.

Crews are currently working on cleaning up the scene. Three people were injured, according to authorities.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted from Howard Johnson Road to McMath Mill Road.

Westbound traffic towards Plains is being diverted from McMath Mill Road to Howard Johnson Road.

Southbound traffic towards 49 South will be open.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Sigma Omega chapter planted three dogwood...
Enhance Our Environment: AKA Sorority Rho Sigma Omega Chapter partners to continue planting legacy of Rosalynn Carter
The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident around 8:31 a.m.
Law enforcement search for man wanted on warrants in Leesburg
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
A shelter in place was advised due to wind conditions after a Georgia plant fire reignited...
Georgia plant fire leads to shelter-in-place order, officials say

Latest News

Bj's Country Buffet has been serving food for around 21 years (Source: WALB)
Local restaurant owner shares what it takes to own a successful eatery in Albany
Allea Christopher was missing a pair of crimson red Adidas shoes from her large shoe collection.
Girls on the Run South Georgia gifts Lowndes High School student new custom shoes
The work is expected to take around a year and will cost approximately $11 million.
Autry State Prison to close for summer upgrades
April is Distracted Driving awareness month. Statistics show that one and three people are...
Distracted driving is the leading cause of car crashes in Georgia