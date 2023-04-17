Report: Albany man injured during drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man says he was injured after being shot while driving inside his car, according to an Albany police report.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday near Rodnor Forest Lane.

The victim told police he was passing the BP gas station on Gillionville Road when, after getting into the left lane to turn, he saw a vehicle “swerve over really fast and get behind him.”

He began to speed away and as he turned onto Rodnor Forest Lane, he heard five to six gunshots and was hit by a bullet, per the report.

Another person was riding with the victim during the incident, but she did not report any injuries.

Police say they verified that the victim was shot in the left arm and left side of his back.

The vehicle the victim was driving had at least four bullet holes, APD said.

The incident is still under investigation.

