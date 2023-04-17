Ask the Expert
Local restaurant owner shares what it takes to own a successful eatery in Albany

Bj's Country Buffet has been serving food for around 21 years (Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Restaurant Association estimates that one in three restaurants will fail in their first year. WALB looked into why some restaurants fail, while others thrive.

With a few restaurants closing around Albany recently, one restaurant owner says it takes more than good food to have a successful restaurant in the Good Life City.

“If you’re a Southern buffet, or if you’re a $100 a plate restaurant, but I’m gonna tell you, if your customer service doesn’t match it, you’re not going to be successful,” BJ Fletcher, owner of BJ’s Buffet and Catering, said.

Fletcher has owned her restaurant for 21 years and says maintaining a restaurant is more difficult than you may think. Along with having good recipes, she says that knowing who you’re serving and your location is key.

“I’ve been here since 4:00 a.m. this morning. I’ll get home about 10:00 tonight. A lot of times we battle with our restaurants, but basically you have to be consistent. You can’t change off of one complaint,” Fletcher said.

If you look around Albany and you’ll see plenty of ghosts of restaurants past Ruby Tuesdays on Dawson Road, which closed during the pandemic, and Red Lobster on Slappey Boulevard closed in 2022. Fletcher says closures happen for different reasons, like lack of staffing.

“Corporate has a set amount that they want to see, and once corporate stores aren’t doing one thing, they’ll close them down,” Fletcher said.

If you have an idea for a restaurant or food service, the UGA Small Business Development Center in Albany can help with training. Fletcher also mentors aspiring restaurant owners.

