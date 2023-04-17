Ask the Expert
Girls on the Run South Georgia gifts Lowndes High School student new custom shoes

Allea Christopher was missing a pair of crimson red Adidas shoes from her large shoe collection.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes High School (LHS) student was gifted new shoes by Girls on the Run (GOTR) South Georgia.

GOTR is a national nonprofit organization with programming that says it strengthens third to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences.

Allea Christopher was a member of GOTR when she was in elementary school and left an impact on the Mary Crawford, founding director of GOTR South Georgia Clair Walton, and others in the organization.

“She had a positive outlook and approach to life, and she always seemed to be smiling,” Walton said.

Christopher gained popularity for her impressive collection of Adidas shoes but is missing one color. LeAnne McCall, LHS principal, noticed that Christopher did not have crimson shoes to represent the school.

When McCall asked Christopher if she was going to complete her collection, Christopher said the shoes were not made in that color.

Christopher and McCall made a video for Adidas to let them know that they were seeking the shoe color. The video caught the attention of Walton and Crawford.

“When I saw the video on social media asking for crimson-colored Viking shoes, I immediately felt compelled to help make this happen for Allea,” Walton said.

Walton reached out to Wade Custom Shoe Company to help make the shoes. Wade Custom Shoe Company is a local business specializing in unique, custom tennis shoes.

McCall and GOTR officials set up a surprise presentation where Christopher was gifted the shoes at school surrounded by a supportive group of peers. The custom Adidas shoes have bedazzled embellishments.

McCall was also presented with a matching pair.

“The little details and day-to-day opportunities can make the biggest difference in the long run,” Walton said. “I am thankful I had a little part in this fun celebration and hope when they wear the shoes, it will make them and others smile.”

