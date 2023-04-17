Ask the Expert
GBI: Man charged with murder in connection to Dawson shooting death

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Dawson man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death on Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Police arrested De’travion Simmons, 22, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Austin Johnson, 25.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Forrester Drive in Dawson. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI has yet to release a motive or further details of Simmions allegedly shooting Johnson.

An autopsy will be done at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon.

Simmons is currently being held in the Terrell County Jail.

If anyone has any more information on the case, you are asked to GBI in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

