Distracted driving causes hundreds of car crashes per month in Georgia

Distracted driving does not just include using a phone while driving. It can mean eating,...
Distracted driving does not just include using a phone while driving. It can mean eating, drinking or having a pet on your lap.(ANDRII BILETSKYI | Envato)
By Lenah Allen and Lorenza Medley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police respond to hundreds of distracted driving car accidents per month in Georgia, according to Trooper Robert Corbin with Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Distracted driving does not just include using a phone while driving. It can mean eating, drinking or having a pet on your lap.

In February, Cindy Willis was pinned in her car for one hour after getting hit by a distracted driver that was going the wrong way in. The crash happened in Ochlocknee.

WALB News 10’s Lenah Allen will have more on how the family is getting justice after the crash at 6 p.m.

