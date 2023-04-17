Ask the Expert
Autry State Prison to close for summer upgrades

By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Autry State Prison will be temporarily emptied during the summer to make improvements to the site.

The facility will be vacated of most staff and all prisoners on June 1 to make improvements to the prison’s infrastructure including an HVAC system, plumbing and security upgrades, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) release.

The work is expected to take around a year and will cost approximately $11 million.

Improvements have not been made to the prison since 1998, according to the GDC’s website.

The around 800 inmates housed in the prison will be moved to other state facilities until work is finished, per the GDC.

129 workers will be reassigned to other local prisons dependent on how close they live to them. Those facilities include Lee State Prison, Calhoun State Prison, Valdosta State Prison and Bainbridge Substance Abuse Treatment Center.

The warden and some staff will remain at Autry to oversee the improvements and maintain the prison.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

