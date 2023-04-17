Americus mother and 3 kids gifted new home

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A single mother of three has a new home for her family in Americus, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“I felt like they did it with a passion and you could tell. Even as I walked through the doors and looked room to room, they really cared about the family that would be in this house,” Shantrell Davis, mother and first time homeowner, said.

“I was surprised and very excited to finally have a home that feels like a home, and I was just very excited,” Starr Davis, Shantrell’s daughter, said.

The Davis family was chosen because of the need for affordable housing in the Americus community.

Dr. Pam Fields, a New Horizons for Habitat for Humanity board member, was able to see the process from both sides when she first volunteered.

“This is like OK, how soon can we do this again, and it’s like, did you not remember how much time it does take? But it just makes you so excited and ready to get started and continue to do it. Because you want to see even more people to experience the opportunity, and again, it goes back to the mission,” Fields said.

The home is one of the first built from the ground up since 2010. Habitat for Humanity takes the mission and pours it into the what the community needs.

“This is like a final of everything just accumulating together. To see the homeowner and to see the home being built and to see all the volunteers come together to provide this home for a well-deserving family,” Jeanie Smith, assistant treasurer for New Horizons, said.

“It had to take time, but we waited. Now we got it, so now we can enjoy,” Calvin Davis, Shantrell’s son, said.

Habitat for Humanity’s vision is for a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Monday, it ensured at least one more family in South Georgia does. And they’re currently working on homes for three other families in Americus.

