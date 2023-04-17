Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Americus mother and 3 kids gifted new home

Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home.
Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A single mother of three has a new home for her family in Americus, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“I felt like they did it with a passion and you could tell. Even as I walked through the doors and looked room to room, they really cared about the family that would be in this house,” Shantrell Davis, mother and first time homeowner, said.

“I was surprised and very excited to finally have a home that feels like a home, and I was just very excited,” Starr Davis, Shantrell’s daughter, said.

The Davis family was chosen because of the need for affordable housing in the Americus community.

Dr. Pam Fields, a New Horizons for Habitat for Humanity board member, was able to see the process from both sides when she first volunteered.

“This is like OK, how soon can we do this again, and it’s like, did you not remember how much time it does take? But it just makes you so excited and ready to get started and continue to do it. Because you want to see even more people to experience the opportunity, and again, it goes back to the mission,” Fields said.

Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home. This is her first time being a...
Monday, a single mom and her three kids were gifted a home. This is her first time being a homeowner after living in several apartments.(Source: WALB)

The home is one of the first built from the ground up since 2010. Habitat for Humanity takes the mission and pours it into the what the community needs.

“This is like a final of everything just accumulating together. To see the homeowner and to see the home being built and to see all the volunteers come together to provide this home for a well-deserving family,” Jeanie Smith, assistant treasurer for New Horizons, said.

“It had to take time, but we waited. Now we got it, so now we can enjoy,” Calvin Davis, Shantrell’s son, said.

Habitat for Humanity’s vision is for a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Monday, it ensured at least one more family in South Georgia does. And they’re currently working on homes for three other families in Americus.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Sigma Omega chapter planted three dogwood...
Enhance Our Environment: AKA Sorority Rho Sigma Omega Chapter partners to continue planting legacy of Rosalynn Carter
The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident around 8:31 a.m.
Law enforcement search for man wanted on warrants in Leesburg
A shelter in place was advised due to wind conditions after a Georgia plant fire reignited...
Georgia plant fire leads to shelter-in-place order, officials say
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

Albany Fire Dept. talks safety plans in the event of a hazardous material spill
Albany Fire Dept. talks safety plans in the event of a hazardous material spill
Police say they verified that the victim was shot in the left arm and left side of his back.
Report: Albany man injured during drive-by shooting
$1 million grant helps toward building new Lanier Co. health department
$1 million grant helps toward building new Lanier Co. health department
South Georgia victim of distracted driving speaks out
South Georgia victim of distracted driving speaks out