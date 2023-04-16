Tift County runners set to run in 127th Boston Marathon

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two South Georgians are getting ready to toe the line in the 127th annual Boston Marathon tomorrow.

The Boston Marathon is the oldest annual marathon in the world. Thirty-thousand runners participate every year. Even though it’s a big race, runners still need to hit a qualifying time to be eligible.

This year also marks a somber anniversary for the race. Ten years ago, three people were killed and nearly 300 others were injured from bomb explosions near the finish line.

April 15th, 2013 is a day that Mike Beeman, a track and cross county coach who will be running in the Boston Marathon, will never forget. He shared what he saw as he was about to finish.

“After the initial horror I walked up to where the finish line actually was. I jumped over the barricade. I saw the devastation. There was just blood everywhere. Broken glass. The sidewalk was uprooted. There was a young man who was deceased. He was laying there on the sidewalk. It was awful. It is certainly a memory I don’t cherish,” Beeman said.

Beeman still runs the race every year. He will run his 46th Boston Marathon on Monday. He has raced in previous years through the rain, the cold and a pandemic. He said the race is very special to him.

“The fans. The people are so knowledgeable. So supportive. If you have a bib number in Boston you are a rockstar,” Beeman said.

Beeman also loves the annual tradition and qualifying aspect of the race. He will be representing Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), where he’s the cross country coach, and Tift Area Academy, where he coaches track and teaches finance.

Jim O’Connor is from Cook County and is new to running. He is running his first Boston Marathon at 60 years old.

“I’m really excited to get out there. I’ll probably spend a few miles out there with Mike too. We’re supposed to have rain tomorrow. Maybe some rain, I think, it’s going to be a good day,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor is excited about where the running community in Tift County is heading. He runs with Mike Beeman every Monday and Wednesday evening.

“We try to recruit runners all the time. We have 12-22 runners every week,” O’Connor said.

