Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. He is now facing several charges.(Picayune PD)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi say an officer made a surprising discovery in a Taco Bell quesadilla during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:38 p.m. Friday in Picayune, Mississippi. Police say during the traffic stop, the passenger hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag, WLOX reports.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • tampering with physical evidence
  • possession of weapon by felon
  • possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident around 8:31 a.m.
Law enforcement search for man wanted on warrants in Leesburg
Photo of murder suspect Annie Delores Fritts
Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
Herbert Johnson and his girlfriend, Cornisha Wilcox, are accused of taking advantage of...
Ben Hill Co. couple charged in aunt’s elderly exploitation case
Photo of Travis Williams
2 Valdosta officers injured during foot chase of suspect

Latest News

Investigators are still looking into what happened, but officials say initial indications are...
Hundreds on Wash. state ferry stranded for hours as ship runs aground
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park