First Alert Forecast

Plenty of sunshine is expected to kick off the start of a new week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this evening as a cold front moves through the area. Dry air will set up behind the front pushing out any remaining rain chances. Cooler air will also follow so expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will continue to clear out through the morning on Monday leading to a nice and sunny spring day. Highs in the 70s with comfortable humidity levels. Surface high pressure will be sitting over the area for Tuesday and the middle of the week. This will keep the quiet weather pattern around the area with several chilly starts this week (the 40s and 50s for lows), but temperatures rebound quickly during the afternoons with the 80s expected. A shift in winds out of the south will start to occur later in the week allowing for even warmer temperatures in the upper 80s. No rainfall is expected even through Thursday. However, all quiet weather patterns must come to an end. Shower chances return by Friday, but no significant rain chances are anticipated even into the weekend.

