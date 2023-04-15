Ask the Expert
Weekend rain and possibly severe storms

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s rain and gusty winds moved out just in time for a start to the weekend. Expect fantastic spring weather Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warm low-mid 80s.

Those conditions won’t last as clouds quickly return Saturday evening followed by showers and thunderstorms after midnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT Weather as showers and storms are likely throughout the day. there’s a Slight Risk for some strong possibly severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

The activity ends through the afternoon into early evening as drier air moves in behind a cold front.

Much nicer next week with plenty of sunshine and near to above average temperatures with highs low to mid 80s and lows upper 40 to upper 50s.

Overall, a week of warm dry spring weather.

