Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of murder suspect Annie Delores Fritts
Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
Herbert Johnson and his girlfriend, Cornisha Wilcox, are accused of taking advantage of...
Ben Hill Co. couple charged in aunt’s elderly exploitation case
Photo of Travis Williams
2 Valdosta officers injured during foot chase of suspect
4-year-old Israel "Izzy" Scott inspired "Izzy's Law" in Georgia
Georgia family pushes for swim standards after their child drowns

Latest News

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
Photo of murder suspect Annie Delores Fritts
Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say