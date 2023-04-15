Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain and possibly severe storms on Sunday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s rain and gusty winds moved out just in time for a really nice start to the weekend. Expect fantastic spring weather Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warm low-mid 80s.

Those conditions won’t last as clouds quickly return Saturday evening followed by showers and thunderstorms around midnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day with more rain and storms into the afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk for strong possibly severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

As a cold front slides across SGA, rain and storms end from west to east into early Sunday evening. Behind the front drier and slightly cooler air filters in to kick off the new work week.

Look for plenty of sunshine and near to above average temperatures. Highs rise from the low 70s to upper 80s while lows range between the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Overall, a week of warm dry spring weather. Next chance of rain on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of murder suspect Annie Delores Fritts
Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
Herbert Johnson and his girlfriend, Cornisha Wilcox, are accused of taking advantage of...
Ben Hill Co. couple charged in aunt’s elderly exploitation case
The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
Photo of Travis Williams
2 Valdosta officers injured during foot chase of suspect
4-year-old Israel "Izzy" Scott inspired "Izzy's Law" in Georgia
Georgia family pushes for swim standards after their child drowns

Latest News

Rain and storms return on Sunday
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday April 15
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain and possibly severe storms
Weekend rain with possibly severe storms
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday April 14
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather