Rain and possibly severe storms on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s rain and gusty winds moved out just in time for a really nice start to the weekend. Expect fantastic spring weather Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warm low-mid 80s.

Those conditions won’t last as clouds quickly return Saturday evening followed by showers and thunderstorms around midnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day with more rain and storms into the afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk for strong possibly severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

As a cold front slides across SGA, rain and storms end from west to east into early Sunday evening. Behind the front drier and slightly cooler air filters in to kick off the new work week.

Look for plenty of sunshine and near to above average temperatures. Highs rise from the low 70s to upper 80s while lows range between the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Overall, a week of warm dry spring weather. Next chance of rain on Friday.

