Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of murder suspect Annie Delores Fritts
Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
Herbert Johnson and his girlfriend, Cornisha Wilcox, are accused of taking advantage of...
Ben Hill Co. couple charged in aunt’s elderly exploitation case
The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
Photo of Travis Williams
2 Valdosta officers injured during foot chase of suspect
4-year-old Israel "Izzy" Scott inspired "Izzy's Law" in Georgia
Georgia family pushes for swim standards after their child drowns

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Sigma Omega chapter planted three dogwood...
Enhance Our Environment: AKA Sorority Rho Sigma Omega Chapter partners to continue planting legacy of Rosalynn Carter
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later