Law enforcement search for man wanted on warrants in Leesburg

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident around 8:31 a.m.
The Lee County Sheriff's Department responded to an incident around 8:31 a.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEESBURG Ga. (WALB) - Several law enforcement agencies are currently looking for a man wanted on arrest warrants in Leesburg.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident around 8:31 a.m. in the 100 block of Helen Street.

The sheriff’s department said they received information that the suspect, Jonathan Pollard, allegedly hit a family member and then fled the scene to meet another person.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and sweatpants.

Despite some reports, Pollard is not considered armed and dangerous, per the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement said they were able to find a pistol and collect other guns in his possession.

The SWAT team, animal control, Dougherty County police and Albany police are also involved in the investigation.

This is still an active investigation. Stay with WALB for updates.

