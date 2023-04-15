First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are on the way to southwest Georgia for this evening. The severe risk has been reduced to mainly heavy rainfall and breezy winds with storms getting out of here just after midnight on Sunday. After the storms pass, we will only have a few passing showers and overcast conditions tonight through Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s severe threat has been taken out due to Saturday night’s storms stabilizing the atmosphere. This will to minimal chances for any strong to severe storms here in southwest Georgia for Sunday. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows down into the 50s. Sunday night will be much drier in the wake we should be seeing some slightly cooler temperatures and drier air for Monday and Tuesday. Just like plenty of sunshine, the airmass will be dropping highs into the mid to upper 70s with light winds out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures are down into the upper 40s and some low 50s through the middle of the week before changes occur. We will start to see winds become more southeasterly as we go throughout the week warming temperatures back up into the 80s by Friday another front will be on our doorstep, but it’s too early to determine the specifics for rainfall and severe threat at this time, more details will be available later.

