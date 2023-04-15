Ask the Expert
Enhance Our Environment: AKA Sorority Rho Sigma Omega Chapter partners to continue planting legacy of Rosalynn Carter

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Sigma Omega chapter planted three dogwood...
The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Sigma Omega chapter planted three dogwood trees as a part of their mission to "Enhance the Environment".(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) -The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Sigma Omega Chapter came together to plant dogwood trees at the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail.

Dogwood trees are host pollinators that will bring in species like Monarch Butterflies.

The sorority’s initiative “Enhance our Environment” is to make an effort to plant 3,100 trees yearly.

“Being that this is the Carter’s Carter name it means so much because the Carters’ are so beloved. So to be able to plant here at the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is really a privilege,” said Daphnie Miller Chair, Enhance Our Environment Committee Chair, Rho Sigma Omega Chapter of AKA.

The President of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail wasn’t expecting a lot of people, but it makes a difference when everyone comes together.

“I was real excited about them coming in today. There was a really wonderful group of ladies we were expecting five and got 25. And just excited that they’re interested in providing habitat for butterflies and pollinators in the area,” said Annette Wise, Founder and President of Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, Inc.

The chapter planted three dogwood trees, which not only help the environment but also symbolize what the Carters’ wanted.

“But what we are doing is providing quality air, when we plant trees we are providing oxygen. We are also making it available for pollinators to come, lending to our food supply. We also chose this place because it does represent President Carter,” said Dr. Hollie Walters, President of the Rho Sigma Omega Chapter.

UGA extension resource agent helped assist the chapter in choosing a garden to be able to expand.

“One small garden in her yard has now grown into a trail around the United States. We actually have some gardens that are international. We have over 3,000 gardens and you can join the trail for free, you just have to commit to having pollinator plants and nectar plants,” said Annette Wise, Founder and President of Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, Inc.

Organizers hope the ‘Butterfly Trail’ will be more than a butterfly garden but also encourage those in the community to start a container garden.

