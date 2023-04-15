Cancer ties host 16th annual fundraiser to benefit cancer patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 4 cancer patients have a reason to smile.

Cancer Ties held their 16th annual 5k fun run and fundraiser. More than 200 runners laced up their shoes at Chehaw park Saturday morning.

Proceeds will benefit Savannah Childress, co-owner of Roots & Wings Boutique; Johnny Bailey, a Lee County Middle School student; Lee County High School junior Matthew English, and Shelly Green. They are all battling different forms of cancer.

Matthew English was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that led to his arm being amputated earlier this year.

Family and friends of Matthew English came to support his recovery. (WALB)

“He had to make a decision. He’s 17 years old. He ultimately had to make the hardest choice of his life,” his dad, Bruce Butler said.

Not only did Matthew make that tough choice. He also ran the race.

“I just really wanted to run. It was about me, and three others. I wanted to run the whole thing because I’m obviously competitive,” Matthew said.

A team of more than 50 church friends and family members came to support Matthew.

The money they earn will go towards a prosthetic arm for Matthew so he can fish and play sports like he used to.

Shelly Green is battling brain cancer. She said this event gives her the boost she needs to keep fighting.

“This event just brings positivity and hope. I’m getting results with the brain tumors kind of dissipating. I’m really feeling positive,” Green said.

The event brought in local food and craft vendors.

“Amazing to come and celebrate with the community. Do it help benefit this great cause,” said Jennifer Cummings. Her daughter participated in the 5k run.

“It’s always important for me to teach the girls community service to get back to the community that supports them so much,” said Courtney Morris, Radium Spring Elementary Cheer coach.

Carrie Hutchinson, executive director of Cancer Ties, said they plan to have the event at Chehaw park moving forward. This will help the event continue to expand. She said she felt the love and was proud of southwest Georgia for coming out.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.