Boys and Girls Club of Cairo and Grady Co. to honor Jackie Robinson at Atlanta Braves game

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo, Georgia is the hometown of Jackie Robinson. Robinson is set to be honored at the Atlanta Braves game by multiple organizations, including from Cairo and Grady County, for having a memorable career and becoming the first Black Major League baseball player.

The Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Braves Foundation and the Jackie Robinson Boys & Club of Cairo and Grady County (JRBGC) are partnering to host the Houston Astros at a game on April 21 on the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day.

“Thanks to the Atlanta Braves, a different group of 55 club members will be receiving the opportunity of a lifetime to go up to Truist Park and enjoy the experience of a Braves game.” Stephen Francis, the director of JRBGC, said.

All participants will commute on the charter bus to and from the game, tour Truist Park, take in a Braves batting practice, stop by Hope & Will’s Sandlot, take part in the National Anthem on the field with the Braves players and then watch the Braves play the Astros.

All earnings from the Atlanta Braves Foundation will be donated to the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club.

Francis said, “What a great full day it going to be for our club members. The Braves organization has been nothing short of amazing in their continued support of our Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club. We greatly appreciate the opportunities and lifelong memories that they are providing for our children.”

Amy Hagan, a member of the JRBGC board of directors, will throw out the opening pitch in honor of Grady County and the JRBGC.

April 15, 1947, is the day Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

