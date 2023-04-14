Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a 2009 Albany cold case, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Annie Delores Fritts, 64, in the stabbing death of Yolanda Roundtree, who was 46 at the time.

Photo of Yolanda Roundtree (Source: Albany Police Department)

On Nov. 9, 2009, Roundtree was found dead in her apartment, APD confirmed.

Fritts has since been taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.