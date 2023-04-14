Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a 2009 Albany cold case, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
On Thursday, police arrested and charged Annie Delores Fritts, 64, in the stabbing death of Yolanda Roundtree, who was 46 at the time.
On Nov. 9, 2009, Roundtree was found dead in her apartment, APD confirmed.
Fritts has since been taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
