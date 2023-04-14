Ask the Expert
Valdosta Fire Department extinguish Thursday night fire

Valdosta Fire says no one was inside during the fire.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department put out a “fully engulfed” house fire on Thursday night, per a release.

Fire units responded to a fire around 9:07 p.m. at the 500 block of W. Gordon Street

The fire was extinguished within minutes of fire units arriving, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

