Police: Pelham City Schools lift lockdown after false alarm

All three Pelham charter schools were temporarily put on lockdown.
All three Pelham charter schools were temporarily put on lockdown.(KPLC)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Pelham City Schools are no longer under lockdown after a rumor spread of a child bringing a gun to school, according to police.

The confusion began when a student posted about an incident that allegedly happened months, saying a gun was brought to a Pelham City School. According to police, that incident never happened. However, a middle schooler misheard a conversation about the post, and asked a teacher about it on Friday, a Pelham police investigator confirmed.

That question to the teacher then sparked an issue of there possibly being an active threat to the school system.

All three Pelham City Schools were then put on lockdown, per police.

Both the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Pelham Police Department searched all schools and cleared them of any threats.

The schools were then reopened.

Pelham police say they are still investigating the allegations of the student who made the post that began the lockdown.

