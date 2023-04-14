Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

MCLB celebrates Month of the Military Child

Month of the Military Child is observed in the month of April.
Month of the Military Child is observed in the month of April.(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base honored military kids with a parade. It was part of celebration efforts during the Month of the Military Child which is observed in April.

A parade fit for some of the strongest kids in the world started off with a proclamation signing and ended with the little ones marching proudly dressed as the heroes they admire so much.

Military kids dressed up as their favorite heroes to be honored in a parade.
Military kids dressed up as their favorite heroes to be honored in a parade.(WALB)

“We have over 2 million children, right around a million children in the Department of Defense that are either one parent or both parents serve in the military and showing this support because they often get uprooted every couple of years,” said Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, MCLB Commanding officer.

Edjunique Morman knows all too well what it’s like to leave her daughter behind.

“It’s tough,” she said.

Edjunique Morman wrote her book "Going on Tour Without Mom and Dad " dedicated to her daughter.
Edjunique Morman wrote her book "Going on Tour Without Mom and Dad " dedicated to her daughter.(WALB)

Morman and her husband have served in the military for 10 and a half years. But that’s why she wrote her book, “Going on Tour Without Mom and Dad, " to showcase the positive sides of being a military kid.

“It helped out tremendously, a lot. At first, I experienced mommy guilt, you know being away from my daughter but seeing her face every time she looks at the book just makes it 20x more worth it,” she said.

Morman said her daughter and so many other kids nationwide understand the importance of first responders which is part of where that strength to be a military kid comes from.

“They adapt well. They didn’t ask to be a military child. We chose this life for them and just like a flower, they bloom where they go,” she said.

That’s why Fitzgerald said the ‘Month of the Military Child’ is so important.

“It’s important to let them know their voice is heard and that they’re not just along for the ride, they’re part of the ride,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphics showing the severe weather predictions for Thursday, April 13.
Thursday’s severe weather threat ends, 1 tornado confirmed
Dr. Shawn Haralson, Lowndes County Schools' superintendent, is now being investigated by the...
GBI now investigating Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent’s alleged misuse of fuel depots
Photo of William Smith Jr.
Albany man charged with child sexual battery after reported YMCA pool incident
Herbert Johnson and his girlfriend, Cornisha Wilcox, are accused of taking advantage of...
Ben Hill Co. couple charged in aunt’s elderly exploitation case
Photo of missing woman Maria Diaz
Douglas police search for missing and endangered woman

Latest News

The decision to remove Coffee County’s softball coach from his position has several parents,...
Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement
Moultrie firefighter back to work after near-fatal ATV crash
Moultrie firefighter back to work after near-fatal ATV crash
Albany’s ‘Stash-the-Trash’ kicks off community-wide clean-up efforts
Albany’s ‘Stash-the-Trash’ kicks off community-wide clean-up efforts
Valdosta Fire says no one was inside during the fire.
Valdosta Fire Department extinguish Thursday night fire