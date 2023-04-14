Lowndes Co. offers resources for formerly incarcerated men during Second Chance Month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Over 640,000 people are in need of a second chance after incarceration in the U.S.

The Second Chance initiative brings awareness to the resources some previously incarcerated individuals need. At the Department of Community Supervision, they say they work tirelessly to break down the barriers those individuals face.

“Reentry services has completed over 9,000 housing referrals. They’ve done over 8,500 employment referrals, and connected over 7,500 individuals with those healthcare needs that they have,” Patsy Rivers, public information officer for the Department of Supervision District 2, said. “We want them to be the best they can be. And however our officers can help, that’s what the Department of Community Supervision is doing.”

Lowndes County commissioners recently approved an all-men’s transitional ministry called Redeemed Living. The home will house men recovering from alcohol and drug abuse.

“I want to say thank you for the approval because it was obviously the right thing to do. It’s going to give so many more people the chance and the opportunity for second chances,” Brent Moore, board member of Redeemed Living, said.

But some people who live in the area where Redeemed Living will be located don’t want that type of facility in their neighborhood. In fact, they had over 500 people sign a petition, listing reasons why they don’t want the home in that location.

“The community is very disappointed and disheartened with the decision that was made,” Savannah Baker, a neighborhood activist, said. “They feel like all those 547 voices, plus the others that submitted letters were just completely ignored. It’s not that we don’t want anyone to get help. By all means, we really want everyone who’s struggling with any type of addiction to get the assistance that they need, just in a different location.”

The South Georgia Coalition for Employment and DCS will be hosting a “Breaking Barriers Community Resource Fair” on April 20th.

It’ll be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mathis Auditorium in Valdosta.

“It’s very important that we do allow people the opportunities who are looking for opportunities,” Kelley Saxon, senior lead community coordinator, said.

“They have a wide variety of things that are standing in the way of their success. And at DCS, we want them to have those successful outcomes,” Rivers said.

Some of those barriers include education, food, needing birth certificates and many more.

