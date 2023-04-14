Ask the Expert
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least a dozen horses were killed in a barn fire in Lexington, Kentucky Friday morning.

Authorities said two people were inside the barn at the time of the fire but were able to get out.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was reportedly barefoot when she escaped the fire, causing minor burns on her feet.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Fire officials said at least 12 horses died in the fire, but the owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost. The barn was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

