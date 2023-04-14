Drying out before the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The severe threat has ended diminishing however Isolated showers continue early evening. Overnight mostly dry however showers return early morning. As an area of low-pressure lifts north bands of isolated showers will rotate across #SGA into early afternoon.

As drier air returns clearing gets underway for a really nice start to the weekend. High pressure briefly takes over for a dry Saturday. Enjoy the day as rain quickly returns ahead of a cold front on Sunday. Not a washout but rain starts early followed by gradual clearing through the afternoon. Warm temperatures hold with highs low 80s and lows upper 50s mid 60s.

Quiet spring weather is back for the new work week. Mostly sunny and seasonal as highs rise from the low 70s to mid 80s and lows from the upper 40s to upper 50.

