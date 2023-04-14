Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Drying out before the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The severe threat has ended diminishing however Isolated showers continue early evening. Overnight mostly dry however showers return early morning. As an area of low-pressure lifts north bands of isolated showers will rotate across #SGA into early afternoon.

As drier air returns clearing gets underway for a really nice start to the weekend. High pressure briefly takes over for a dry Saturday. Enjoy the day as rain quickly returns ahead of a cold front on Sunday. Not a washout but rain starts early followed by gradual clearing through the afternoon. Warm temperatures hold with highs low 80s and lows upper 50s mid 60s.

Quiet spring weather is back for the new work week. Mostly sunny and seasonal as highs rise from the low 70s to mid 80s and lows from the upper 40s to upper 50.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of William Smith Jr.
Albany man charged with child sexual battery after reported YMCA pool incident
Graphics showing the severe weather predictions for Thursday, April 13.
Thursday’s severe weather threat ends, 1 tornado confirmed
Dr. Shawn Haralson, Lowndes County Schools' superintendent, is now being investigated by the...
GBI now investigating Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent’s alleged misuse of fuel depots
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Photo of Joseph Brown
Douglas police officer charged after domestic dispute incident

Latest News

Rain ends before the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday April 13
Graphics showing the severe weather predictions for Thursday, April 13.
Thursday’s severe weather threat ends, 1 tornado confirmed
First Alert Weather Day Thursday 12 p.m. Update
First Alert Weather Day Thursday 12 p.m. Update
First Alert Weather Day update with WALB Forecaster Anthony Bordanaro
Thursday severe weather predictions with WALB Forecaster Anthony Bordanaro