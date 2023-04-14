Coffee Co. High’s head softball coach removed from position, petition raised for reinstatement

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The decision to remove Coffee County High School’s head softball coach from his position has several parents, students and teachers in an uproar. A petition has collected 2,300 signatures in hopes of reinstating Coach Stan Hughes.

For nearly seven years, Hughes was the Coffee County girls’ softball team’s head coach. Many described him to be a man of good character on and off the field.

“His character is unlike anybody else’s. If you don’t love ‘Stan the man,’ there is just something wrong with you,” Brooks Waldron, a supporter of Hughes, said.

Dr. Morris Leis, Coffee County Schools’ superintendent, says the reason behind his decision is that they’re wanting to move in a different direction for next school year.

“We currently have a search underway, and we are taking applications for a new softball coach at Coffee Highschool. We hope to have someone hired within the next 30 days,” Leis said.

Parents feel this new direction wasn’t enough reason to remove Hughes from the softball team. Some are speculating about the “real reason” for his removal, but Hughes is still an employee at the school. Hannah Capp, a Coffee County High School senior and softball player, says this decision has impacted their lives the most. Some say they don’t want to return to the program under a potential new coach.

“I believe he has advanced me in my softball career because anytime I would tell him about a college, he would make sure he contacts that coach and tell him about me,” Capp said.

Parents and players say they will continue advocating for Coach Hughes with hopes to get him reinstated.

