Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany’s ‘Stash-the-Trash’ kicks off community-wide clean-up efforts

City and county employees kicked off the Great American Cleanup with their annual...
City and county employees kicked off the Great American Cleanup with their annual Stash-the-Trash.(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping in line with spring cleaning, Friday, Albany city government leaders and employees picked up their trash bags and gloves to try to put a dent in the city’s litter problem.

Not even an hour into picking up trash, volunteers were able to collect tons of trash bags full of litter including plastic bags and even an old bicycle wheel.

In 2022, over two tons of trash were picked up during the Great American Clean-up event.
In 2022, over two tons of trash were picked up during the Great American Clean-up event.(WALB)

“This war on litter is terrible. I mean people throwing stuff out as fast as we pick it up,” Anthony Jones, District 6 Dougherty County commissioner, said.

In 2022, the volunteers collected over two tons of trash during the “Great American Cleanup” event. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful reports that on a community appearance index from one to four, with four being extremely littered, Albany scored a 1.42 last year.

Jwana Washington, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful’s executive director, said any amount of litter is bad.

“Our litter is not that big of a problem but it is very unsightly and wherever litter is it seems that it is magnified,” Washington said.

But Jones said litter is impacting Albany’s economic growth.

City leaders said trash cans in Downtown Albany are almost always overflowing.
City leaders said trash cans in Downtown Albany are almost always overflowing.(WALB)

“But if we look good here in the city and county, certainly we can attract industry, we can attract tourism, we can attract business,” Jones said.

That’s why city and county employees kicked off the Great American Cleanup with their annual Stash-the-Trash. Jones said he wants to lead by example.

“It’s just like poverty. We’re not going to ever get a handle on it until everybody joins in, joins forces and says Stash the Trash,” he said.

Albany Mayor Bo Dourough said the initiative to pick up more trash needs to go beyond yearly events.

“If we’re going to improve the appearance of our city, we have to do it together and we have to do it every day of the year,” Dourough said.

The Great American Cleanup will start at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday at 1719 Owens Avenue in Albany. Supplies like gloves, sticks and trash bags will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphics showing the severe weather predictions for Thursday, April 13.
Thursday’s severe weather threat ends, 1 tornado confirmed
Dr. Shawn Haralson, Lowndes County Schools' superintendent, is now being investigated by the...
GBI now investigating Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent’s alleged misuse of fuel depots
Photo of William Smith Jr.
Albany man charged with child sexual battery after reported YMCA pool incident
Herbert Johnson and his girlfriend, Cornisha Wilcox, are accused of taking advantage of...
Ben Hill Co. couple charged in aunt’s elderly exploitation case
Photo of missing woman Maria Diaz
Douglas police search for missing and endangered woman

Latest News

Shirley Strawter(Left) is the Author of 'Kissed with My Heart Reflections on intimacy God". Her...
‘I was amazed and in awe’: Ty Ty author’s poetry reached No. 1 on Amazon
VSU students inspire Westside Elementary with mural
VSU students inspires Westside Elementary with mural
‘I was amazed and in awe’: Ty Ty author’s poetry reached No. 1 on Amazon
‘I was amazed and in awe’: Ty Ty author’s poetry reached No. 1 on Amazon
Cindy Roberts is a media specialist at Clyattville Elementary School. Roberts recently...
Clyattville elementary librarian publishes first book