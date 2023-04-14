Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany youth advocate receives ‘Dreamstone’ from MLK Jr.’s Family

At 23 years old, King Randall was the only recipient from Albany.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany youth advocate was recently recognized by Martin Luther King Junior’s family.

King Randall runs a free boarding school in Albany for 6th-grade boys. The World Peace Revival reached out to Randall for the award. The “Dreamstone” award is given to black leaders continuing Martin Luther King’s legacy. The stone that Randall received was from the National Mall and was there during King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The ceremony, held in Atlanta in early April, also unveiled a new statue of King Jr. Randall said the family of King prayed over him.

“It was a huge moment for me and my family,” Randall said.

King Randall is 23 years old.
King Randall is 23 years old.(WALB)

At 23 years old, Randall was the only recipient from Albany. Randall said M.L.K was his inspiration to open a boarding school. He also drew inspiration from Black leaders like Booker T. Washington.

“We can change our own condition. If you want to change it and stop blaming everybody for things, we can change ourselves. I believe that if a former slave can teach himself how to read and write and how to be successful, then why can’t we?” Randall said.

His mission going forward is to start a trend of homeschooling in Albany to raise successful young Black men.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphics showing the severe weather predictions for Thursday, April 13.
Thursday’s severe weather threat ends, 1 tornado confirmed
Dr. Shawn Haralson, Lowndes County Schools' superintendent, is now being investigated by the...
GBI now investigating Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent’s alleged misuse of fuel depots
Photo of William Smith Jr.
Albany man charged with child sexual battery after reported YMCA pool incident
Herbert Johnson and his girlfriend, Cornisha Wilcox, are accused of taking advantage of...
Ben Hill Co. couple charged in aunt’s elderly exploitation case
Photo of missing woman Maria Diaz
Douglas police search for missing and endangered woman

Latest News

Marvin Thomas Jr. is still recovering. He still needs a cane to assist his walking.
Albany motorcycle club to host fundraiser for crash victims
Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
Woman charged with murder in 2009 Albany cold case
Albany youth advocate receives ‘Dreamstone’ award from MLK Jr.’s Family
Albany youth advocate receives ‘Dreamstone’ from MLK Jr.’s Family
WALB
Albany motorcycle club to host fundraiser for crash victims