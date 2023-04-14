Albany youth advocate receives ‘Dreamstone’ from MLK Jr.’s Family

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany youth advocate was recently recognized by Martin Luther King Junior’s family.

King Randall runs a free boarding school in Albany for 6th-grade boys. The World Peace Revival reached out to Randall for the award. The “Dreamstone” award is given to black leaders continuing Martin Luther King’s legacy. The stone that Randall received was from the National Mall and was there during King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The ceremony, held in Atlanta in early April, also unveiled a new statue of King Jr. Randall said the family of King prayed over him.

“It was a huge moment for me and my family,” Randall said.

King Randall is 23 years old. (WALB)

At 23 years old, Randall was the only recipient from Albany. Randall said M.L.K was his inspiration to open a boarding school. He also drew inspiration from Black leaders like Booker T. Washington.

“We can change our own condition. If you want to change it and stop blaming everybody for things, we can change ourselves. I believe that if a former slave can teach himself how to read and write and how to be successful, then why can’t we?” Randall said.

His mission going forward is to start a trend of homeschooling in Albany to raise successful young Black men.

