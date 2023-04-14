Albany motorcycle club to host fundraiser for crash victims

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night, a fundraiser will be held to benefit motorcycle crash victims.

In December, Marvin Thomas Jr. and Samantha Hurst were involved in a motorcycle wreck and are still recovering from their injuries. They went on a bike ride after a night out.

“She wanted to go for a motorcycle ride. She had never been. So I went to take her down the road. So we can go back down the street and come back,” Thomas said.

That ride ended in a near-fatal crash. Thomas said they hit a car as it turned left onto Meredyth Drive. Since then, both Thomas and Hurst have been in and out of the hospital.

“I fractured my neck, and fractured my back, broke my nose, fractured my face, I fractured my femur. Same thing with Samantha. She suffered horrific injuries... she had internal bleeding and they had to amputate her left foot,” Thomas Jr. said.

Marvin Thomas Jr. is a part of the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club, but the riding community in Albany is small.

“Remaining Few Motorcycle Club” will be hosting a Poker ride to help cover their medical expenses. Through the event, Thomas also wants to raise awareness about motorcycle safety. Both for drivers of cars looking for motorcycles and motorcyclists looking for cars that may not be able to see them

“It’s a long road to recovery. It’s not something we’re going to bounce back from. It’s going to take years or a lifetime,” Thomas Jr. said.

WALB has covered other charity rides in Albany. Thomas said this is just another example of the positivity motorcycle clubs brings to the community.

“Albany, Georgia has a better name for itself, but we’re trying to bring a positive side. We all enjoy riding motorcycles, but we also like helping the community,” Thomas Jr. said.

There will be 5 stops on the tour. It will start at Lucky Breaks Grill and Billiards. They will leave there at 7 p.m., then head to the following:

-Craft Axe Throwing - 2302 N Slappey Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

-Tate’s Tavern - 1921 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707

-Viper Unit -924 W Broad Ave, Albany, GA 31707

-Whiskey River - 2900 Sylvester Rd, Albany, GA 31705

You don’t have to own a bike to participate.

Thomas said, there are bars at the locations, however you are not required to go inside, there will be groups outside as well for others to participate.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.