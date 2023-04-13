Ask the Expert
Southwest Health District closes ahead of potential severe weather

All Southwest Health District facilities will be temporarily closing on April 13 at 11 a.m. due to severe weather.
By Felicity Felder and WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All Southwest Health District facilities will be temporarily closing on April 13 at 11 a.m. due to severe weather.

Facilities will reopen at normal hours on Friday, April 14.

The COVID-19 PCR Kiosk at 1710 S. Slapped Boulevard will remain open for COVID-19 testing.

Pre-registration is not required but is available here.

