Severe storms possible on Thursday
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, April 13th.
All of South Georgia is now under a Slight Risk of severe storms.
Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging wind, a 5% chance of hail, a 5% chance of a tornado and flash flooding.
The severe weather chance is at its highest likelihood from midday through the evening.
