Severe storms possible on Thursday

The severe weather chance is at its highest likelihood from midday through the evening.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, April 13th.

All of South Georgia is now under a Slight Risk of severe storms.

Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging wind, a 5% chance of hail, a 5% chance of a tornado and flash flooding.

The severe weather chance is at its highest likelihood from midday through the evening.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

