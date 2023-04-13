Severe storms possible on Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, April 13th.

All of South Georgia is now under a Slight Risk of severe storms.

Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging wind, a 5% chance of hail, a 5% chance of a tornado and flash flooding.

The severe weather chance is at its highest likelihood from midday through the evening.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

