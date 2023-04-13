No drinking and flying, birds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cedar waxwings and American robins are two species of birds that eat rotten and fermented fruit.

Alcohol is produced as a byproduct of the fermentation process.

Similar to humans, birds that eat those fermented fruits may lose control of their mobilities, such as coordination or even their ability to fly. However, if they consume too much, they also risk alcoholic poisoning and possibly death.

Most birds who become intoxicated have been fairly young, and most mature birds are aware of the fermented fruits.

Additionally, birds eat the holy nandina berries. Nandina berries are used specifically to remove cyanide from the soil for landscaping. The red fruit may have been exposed to fatal levels.

If you find a bird that may be intoxicated contact a keeper of wildlife to save its life, they have just saved ours!

