Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

No drinking and flying, birds

This is an American Robin bird pictured here.
This is an American Robin bird pictured here.(Stacker)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cedar waxwings and American robins are two species of birds that eat rotten and fermented fruit.

Alcohol is produced as a byproduct of the fermentation process.

Similar to humans, birds that eat those fermented fruits may lose control of their mobilities, such as coordination or even their ability to fly. However, if they consume too much, they also risk alcoholic poisoning and possibly death.

Most birds who become intoxicated have been fairly young, and most mature birds are aware of the fermented fruits.

Additionally, birds eat the holy nandina berries. Nandina berries are used specifically to remove cyanide from the soil for landscaping. The red fruit may have been exposed to fatal levels.

If you find a bird that may be intoxicated contact a keeper of wildlife to save its life, they have just saved ours!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
The suspect is reportedly being held in Terrell County Jail.
GBI: Arrest made in 2021 Dawson shooting death
The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
Photo of gunshot detectors by Monroe High School.
Gunshot detectors show ‘concerning’ amount of gunfire in Albany
The clean-up efforts are expected to end around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Overturned semitrailer in Ben Hill Co. leads to road closure

Latest News

A portion of the money raised from the car show will benefit child abuse prevention or related...
Albany Exchange Club car show returns to raise money for child abuse prevention
WALB
Albany to host annual car show in honor of child abuse awareness month
WALB
Plains transform healthcare for rural clinics
Photo of Joseph Brown
Douglas police officer charged after domestic dispute incident