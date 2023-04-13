Ask the Expert
Georgia to receive nearly $300M in federal funding for public transportation

Five Points MARTA station
Five Points MARTA station(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia will receive nearly $300,000,000 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to operate public transit.

The state will receive $287,252,242. The funding will help public transit agencies around the state fund upgrades, design and implement new routes and provide service to seniors and users with disabilities. The Federal Transit Administration says nearly 28,000,000 million nationwide are “transit-dependent.”

The Atlanta metro area will receive $199,000,000 of the funding.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Transit formula funding provides a lifeline for communities, and this record level of support will help create jobs, provide mobility to more people and address the climate crisis.”

