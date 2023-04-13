Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day

Gulf Low brings a Severe Threat
Strong-severe storms this afternoon. #FirstAlertWeatherday Severe threat drops tonight, rain chances follow. Spectacular Saturday, showers and storms return Su
By Chris Zelman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Strong-severe storms this afternoon. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY midday-evening: All of South GA is now under a Slight Risk of Severe storms. This includes a 15% chance of damaging wind, 5% chance of hail, a tornado & flash flooding. Severe threat drops tonight, rain chances follow. Spectacular Saturday, showers and storms return Sunday, cooler & drier Monday. Warming back by mid-week and staying dry.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

