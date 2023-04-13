Strong-severe storms this afternoon. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY midday-evening: All of South GA is now under a Slight Risk of Severe storms. This includes a 15% chance of damaging wind, 5% chance of hail, a tornado & flash flooding. Severe threat drops tonight, rain chances follow. Spectacular Saturday, showers and storms return Sunday, cooler & drier Monday. Warming back by mid-week and staying dry.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

