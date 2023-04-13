Douglas police search for missing and endangered woman

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman last seen in February that is considered endangered.

Maria Diaz, 29, was last seen on Feb. 7 in the 900 block of East Ethel Street in Douglas in an area known as “The Compound.”

Douglas investigators say they believe she was trying to leave “The Compound” at the time she went missing, however, they also say she did not disappear by choice, according to a release.

Diaz is described as being as standing 5′03″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Diaz’s location, you are asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, the tips line at (912) 260-3600 or by email at bosteen@cityofdouglas.com.

