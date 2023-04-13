Ask the Expert
Douglas police search for missing and endangered woman

Photo of missing woman Maria Diaz
Photo of missing woman Maria Diaz(Source: Douglas Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman last seen in February that is considered endangered.

Maria Diaz, 29, was last seen on Feb. 7 in the 900 block of East Ethel Street in Douglas in an area known as “The Compound.”

Douglas investigators say they believe she was trying to leave “The Compound” at the time she went missing, however, they also say she did not disappear by choice, according to a release.

Diaz is described as being as standing 5′03″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Diaz’s location, you are asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, the tips line at (912) 260-3600 or by email at bosteen@cityofdouglas.com.

