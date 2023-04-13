Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bands of rain and storms on Thursday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our nice conditions are gradually ending with increasing clouds this evening. Overnight as an area of low pressure slowly lifts north, rain pushes into SGA becoming widespread with thunderstorms on Thursday.

This next round of rain returns with a severe threat. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms tomorrow. The threat is low however damaging wind gusts, hail, flash flooding and an isolated tornado are possible.

Scattered showers continue into Friday then gradually end through the afternoon. Warmer temperatures hold with lows low 60s and highs upper 70s low 80s Friday through Sunday.

High pressure briefly takes over for a dry start to the weekend. Abundant sunshine with warm upper 70s low 80s on Saturday. Enjoy the day as rain quickly returns ahead of a cold front Sunday. Not a washout however scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday.

A stretch of quiet seasonal spring weather is back Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
The suspect is reportedly being held in Terrell County Jail.
GBI: Arrest made in 2021 Dawson shooting death
The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
Photo of gunshot detectors by Monroe High School.
Gunshot detectors show ‘concerning’ amount of gunfire in Albany
The clean-up efforts are expected to end around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Overturned semitrailer in Ben Hill Co. leads to road closure

Latest News

Rain and storms likely Thursday
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday April 12
WALB
A low-pressure system is expected for Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather