Bands of rain and storms on Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our nice conditions are gradually ending with increasing clouds this evening. Overnight as an area of low pressure slowly lifts north, rain pushes into SGA becoming widespread with thunderstorms on Thursday.

This next round of rain returns with a severe threat. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms tomorrow. The threat is low however damaging wind gusts, hail, flash flooding and an isolated tornado are possible.

Scattered showers continue into Friday then gradually end through the afternoon. Warmer temperatures hold with lows low 60s and highs upper 70s low 80s Friday through Sunday.

High pressure briefly takes over for a dry start to the weekend. Abundant sunshine with warm upper 70s low 80s on Saturday. Enjoy the day as rain quickly returns ahead of a cold front Sunday. Not a washout however scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday.

A stretch of quiet seasonal spring weather is back Monday through Wednesday.

