Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.(Amazon via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

The company announced it will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to the consumer’s delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh grocery stores while having a return partnership with Kohl’s.

Additionally, Amazon recently started flagging frequently returned products on its website. It has been adding badges to items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category” to give customers a heads-up before purchasing.

Certain retailers such as H&M, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch are also adding fees of up to $7 to return items online.

Furthermore, some retailers are shortening their return windows for customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of William Smith Jr.
Albany man charged with child sexual battery after reported YMCA pool incident
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Photo of Joseph Brown
Douglas police officer charged after domestic dispute incident
Dr. Shawn Haralson, Lowndes County Schools' superintendent, is now being investigated by the...
GBI now investigating Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent’s alleged misuse of fuel depots
Michael Jermaine Dixon, Jr. is being held at the Tift County Jail on unrelated charges.
GBI arrests Sylvester suspect in Tifton man’s death

Latest News

President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Biden in Ireland encourages nations to ‘dream together’
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s...
Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon
Graphics showing the severe weather predictions for Thursday, April 13.
Severe storms possible on Thursday
Photo of Travis Williams
2 Valdosta officers injured during foot chase of suspect