Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
The suspect is reportedly being held in Terrell County Jail.
GBI: Arrest made in 2021 Dawson shooting death
The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
Photo of gunshot detectors by Monroe High School.
Gunshot detectors show ‘concerning’ amount of gunfire in Albany
The clean-up efforts are expected to end around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Overturned semitrailer in Ben Hill Co. leads to road closure

Latest News

This is an American Robin bird pictured here.
No drinking and flying, birds
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A portion of the money raised from the car show will benefit child abuse prevention or related...
Albany Exchange Club car show returns to raise money for child abuse prevention
WALB
Albany to host annual car show in honor of child abuse awareness month