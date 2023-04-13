Ask the Expert
2 Valdosta officers injured during foot chase of suspect

Photo of Travis Williams
Photo of Travis Williams(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Valdosta police officers were injured during a foot chase of a suspect with multiple arrest warrants, according to a police release.

The pursuit happened on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive.

Officers say they saw Travis Williams, 44, and began approaching him after they realized he had warrants.

After what police described as a short chase, the officers were able to detain Williams as he tried to push the officers off of him.

Both officers involved in the chase were taken to the hospital with injuries they received during the chase and arrest of Williams, per Valdosta police.

The officers were later treated and released from South Georgia Medical Center.

Williams was taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on warrants from Valdosta police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. He also received an additional misdemeanor charge of obstruction of an officer as part of the chase incident.

“Even after they were injured, they continued to hold on to the offender until other officers could arrive and take custody of him. We are praying for a quick recovery for our two officers,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

