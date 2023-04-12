VSU students inspire Westside Elementary with mural

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University students recently had the chance to inspire the next generation of artists.

During a one-week timespan, Valdosta State University partnered with students of Westside Elementary to paint a monumental mural.

“We want to inspire kids to be creative in their own way. Also, to help students in the class with their resumes. So, it kind of worked in both aspects. We’re inspiring kids, and also helping college students build their resumes and get an actual foot in the art world,” Riley Davis, a senior at VSU who participated in painting this mural said.

It took 14 VSU students and three professors to paint this huge mural at Westside Elementary, which students love to stare at as they walk by. One even asked to take a picture with one of the artists.

These are the VSU artists of the mural at Westside Elementary. (Source: WALB)

“I was really excited when I heard about it, and I really wanted to tell my friends because my dad was one of the people who painted it,” Zoey Hawkins, a student at Westside Elementary said.

“I was really excited because of all of the wonderful colors and sights you could see,” Poppy Walker, a student at Westside Elementary said.

VSU students said this opportunity might have been even more rewarding for them than it was for the kids.

“Just being around children and letting them see us work really inspires them to pass the traditional ways of school. It kind of gives people an opportunity and children an opportunity to know that there’s more out there,” Anna Vick, a junior at VSU who participated in painting this mural said.

Westside Elementary’s principal said the mural turned out to be everything she’d imagined. You can catch a glimpse of it through the school’s main stairwell.

