‘I was amazed and in awe’: Ty Ty author’s poetry reached No. 1 on Amazon

TY TY, Ga. (WALB) - An author from Ty Ty, Georgia recently went number one in the African American Poetry category on Amazon.

“It went #1 within a week and then #4 overall for African American Poetry. And that was such as blessing, and I was amazed and in awe,” Rev. Shirley Strawter, author and retired educator, said.

The author of “Kissed with my Heart Reflections on Intimacy God,” is Shirley Strawter. Each poem represents spiritual poetry so readers can feel the love of God, according to Strawter.

“She has a way of putting words together to create such beautiful imagery so that you can see and feel and hear whatever it is that she is talking about,” Marilyn Burks, a retired educator, said.

Shirley Strawter's style of poetry is in the Christian poetry genre. (Source: WALB)

Everyone WALB spoke with on Wednesday says that they can truly picture the imagery through her writing.

A lot of Shirley’s supporters were also moved by the piece and said they think of it daily.

“Now that I’ve read “Tagged,” I feel like I’ve been tagged so now it’s now my turn to go out there and spread the love of God,” Pat McKinnon, president and CEO of United Way of South Central Georgia, said.

Shirley Strawter plans to release a children’s book that is set to come out sometime during summer 2023.

Upon retiring from Len Lastinger Primary School in Tifton, they named the gym the Coach Shirley Strawter Gymnasium after her.

If you would like to purchase or know about her poetry collection, click here.

