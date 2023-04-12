Ask the Expert
GBI now investigating Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent’s alleged misuse of fuel depots

The school system says they still support Haralson as their superintendent.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been less than a month since the allegations about the Lowndes County superintendent’s misuse of fuel depots surfaced.

Outside counsel hired by the Lowndes County School Board found no credible evidence supporting those allegations, but some in the community say they still aren’t satisfied.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson.

After the Lowndes County School Board presented its statement regarding the allegations against their superintendent and that it supported Haralson, many were furious. So furious, that several worked with an attorney to form a lengthy petition to give it to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The sheriff then handed it over to the GBI.

The GBI is now investigating the superintendent after a number of community members signed a...
When WALB News 10′s Mackenzie Petrie posted the video of the superintendent filling his truck and what seemed to be a large gasoline jug on Facebook, many pointed out the time stamp which showed him getting gas on Christmas Day.

One person also commented, “If there’s no evidence of misuse, then what is undocumented and why did he agree to pay back something that he didn’t misuse?”

Now that the GBI is involved, WALB reached out to Lowndes County Schools and asked for an update on the matter, but they say the only thing they can provide is the same statement. That they still support Haralson as the Lowndes County superintendent.

