GBI arrests Sylvester suspect in Tifton man’s death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested on April 10 in connection to the death of a Tifton man in early March, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Jermaine Dixon, Jr., 22, and charged him with felony murder, robbery and exploitation/intimidation of an elderly person.

Dixon is connected to the death of Tifton resident Bobby Spires, 6, per a GBI report.

The GBI was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation where Spires was found dead in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in Tifton.

Spires’ family previously reported him missing.

His cause of death was not confirmed in the report.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020, or submit an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 597-TIPS.

