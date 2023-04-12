Ask the Expert
Douglas police officer charged after domestic dispute incident

The victim is also reportedly a police officer with the Douglas Police Department.
By Alicia Lewis and WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas police officer has been arrested and charged in a domestic dispute, according to a report.

Douglas police responded to a domestic dispute on Saturday night off the 300 block of Old Pearson Highway. When they arrived, they found Joseph Brown, 28, and his girlfriend were possibly involved in a fight.

The victim told police that Brown and she got into an argument which led to him throwing things. She then asked him to leave when he reportedly punched her in the face as he tried to leave.

According to the report, Brown then pushed her to the ground and began slapping her. Brown’s shirt was ripped during the incident.

Brown was reportedly arrested and charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor. He has since resigned from the Douglas Police Department, per a police official.

We are working to confirm more information. Tune in to WALB News 10 at 6 for our full report.

