Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cordele man pleads guilty to federal drug distribution charges

The suspect was arrested in Cordele on Feb. 9, 2022.
The suspect was arrested in Cordele on Feb. 9, 2022.(KTTC)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man with previous felony drug convictions pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge on April 11.

Alexis Sylvester Holton, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine before a U.S. District judge.

Holton faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

According to court documents and other information, Holton sold a total of 279.51 grams of methamphetamine to an informant working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

There were nine total exchanges between Holton and the confidential informant, per the United State Department of Justice. Holton was arrested in Cordele on Feb. 9, 2022.

Holton has several prior convictions including two prior serious felony drug convictions in the Superior Court of Crisp County.

“This investigation has resulted in the disruption of a significant methamphetamine supply to the Cordele area. We are grateful for our partnership with the other investigative agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for seeing this case through successfully,” GBI Director Mike Register said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
The suspect is reportedly being held in Terrell County Jail.
GBI: Arrest made in 2021 Dawson shooting death
The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
The clean-up efforts are expected to end around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Overturned semitrailer in Ben Hill Co. leads to road closure
Several Leesburg residents have been dealing with trash piling up for almost one week.
Leesburg residents experience near week-long trash pile-up

Latest News

Michael Jermaine Dixon, Jr. is being held at the Tift County Jail on unrelated charges.
GBI arrests Sylvester suspect in Tifton man’s death
The victim is also reportedly a police officer with the Douglas Police Department.
Douglas police officer charged after domestic dispute incident
Dr. Daniel Martin has been able to perform 100 blood clot procedures faster than any other...
‘My motivation is just to do right for the patient:’ Phoebe surgeon performs 100 lifesaving procedures
‘My motivation is just to do right for the patient:’ Phoebe surgeon performs 100 lifesaving...
‘My motivation is just to do right for the patient:’ Phoebe surgeon performs 100 lifesaving procedures