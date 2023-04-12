Cordele man pleads guilty to federal drug distribution charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man with previous felony drug convictions pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge on April 11.

Alexis Sylvester Holton, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine before a U.S. District judge.

Holton faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

According to court documents and other information, Holton sold a total of 279.51 grams of methamphetamine to an informant working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

There were nine total exchanges between Holton and the confidential informant, per the United State Department of Justice. Holton was arrested in Cordele on Feb. 9, 2022.

Holton has several prior convictions including two prior serious felony drug convictions in the Superior Court of Crisp County.

“This investigation has resulted in the disruption of a significant methamphetamine supply to the Cordele area. We are grateful for our partnership with the other investigative agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for seeing this case through successfully,” GBI Director Mike Register said.

