Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Work begins on first brewery in Colquitt County

Once construction and equipment are brought in, it will be the first brewery in Moultrie.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The first-ever craft brewery business to come to Moultrie and Colquitt County is in its beginning phase of construction.

“I was born and raised in Southwest Georgia and lived in Moultrie my entire life. The historic downtown is the heartbeat of the community. So, I’ve always had an interest in revitalizing old buildings and bringing new life to them,” Harrison Isaacs, Bandwagon Brewing Compan co-founder, said.

One unique vision behind this project is the fact that the founders are hoping to inspire other breweries in the area, rather than seeing them as competition.

“It’s actually the only brewery not only in Moultrie but in Colquitt County. And so we are looking to take advantage of those first-move capabilities and welcome additional investment for other breweries to locate here,” Isaacs said.

Bill Kimmerly was a former brewmaster and says that coming from the West Coast allowed him to bring new concepts to Southwest Georgia.

“Georgia was, I believe, one of the last states to open up to allow craft brewing and for customers to come in and drink a beer that’s been made in that building. So that was one of the things that was quite exciting to me,” Bill Kimmerly, Bandwagon Brewing Company co-founder, said.

Customer education is something new to South Georgia with getting on board with craft beverages.

“In particular the Belgian ales I find are not well represented in the Southeast in the few years I’ve been out here. So I’m really excited to brew some of those and introduce our customers to that style of beer,” Kimmerly said.

For those that do not drink beer, don’t worry. There will be non-alcoholic beverages, cold brew on tap and other drinks.

“We’re standing inside a beautiful one-story red brick building. Coming from the West Coast, you almost never see brick. And it’s always been my vision for a brewery to be in a building like this,” Kimmerly said.

Bandwagon Brewing Company will be in downtown Moultrie on West Central Avenue. Management hopes customers feel a sense of home while exploring the new business. Patrons of Bandwagon will have access to outdoor seating where you can bring your pets and also get a chance to see the brewing process.

“This project is a milestone project for not only Intrie Capital but for the local community as we work together to build a local gathering place and expand our presence in the historic Downtown Moultrie,” Isaacs said.

This new project is just one way to decrease the number of vacant spaces in hopes to revitalize downtown Moultrie.

Bandwagon Brewing Company will also drive foot traffic to popular events such as Second Saturdays and other downtown events.

The brewery is scheduled to open sometime in fall 2023.

To find more details about this project you can find it here. You can also follow their social media page here as well.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fair has rides, slides, fair food, beer tasting and a mirror room.
Albany Metro Fair opens over the weekend
Valdosta Police Department observed the 600 block of Hudson Street.
Valdosta police arrest man wanted on multiple charges, detective injured during chase
Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
The suspect was apprehended without incident, according to police.
Victim injured, suspect arrested in Cordele shooting

Latest News

First craft brewery set to come to Colquitt Co.
First craft brewery set to come to Colquitt Co.
A vote on the project will happen on Monday, April 17th.
Albany-Dougherty Co. economic commission announces plans for new solar panel farm
State senator explains how new Ga. truck weight limit increase will impact farm, logging industry
State senator explains how new Ga. truck weight limit increase will impact farm, logging industry
It has been a few weeks since the Silicon Valley Bank failure and a lot of what people call the...
Has the Silicon Valley Bank failure affected regional banks?