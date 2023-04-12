APD searching for suspect wanted on several charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking for a wanted suspect.

Pernell Devonta Roberson, 27, is wanted on financial transaction card fraud, transmitting nude or explicit images and felony theft by taking warrants.

Roberson was last known to be in East Albany. He stands at 5′8 and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Roberson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 431-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

