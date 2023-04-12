Ask the Expert
APD searching for suspect wanted on several charges

Pernell Devonta Roberson was last seen in East Albany.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking for a wanted suspect.

Pernell Devonta Roberson, 27, is wanted on financial transaction card fraud, transmitting nude or explicit images and felony theft by taking warrants.

Roberson was last known to be in East Albany. He stands at 5′8 and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Roberson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 431-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

